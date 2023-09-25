‘RHONY’ Star Jenna Lyons Seemingly Engaged to Girlfriend Cass Bird, Shows Off Diamond Ring [Photo]

Did Jenna Lyons get engaged?

The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star has been a bit more public when it comes to her relationship with girlfriend Cass Bird, but her latest set of photos featuring a big sparkly diamond has fans speculating they’ve taken their relationship to the next level.

via Page Six:

“I’ll take the French fries and steak au poivre Paris @cassblackbird,” she captioned the cuddly photo of the couple naked in bed during their vacation in the City of Light.

While neither Lyons nor Bird addressed their apparent engagement directly, friends and fans flocked to the comment section to wish the couple well, including Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen.

“Mazel Tov! ,” wrote the “WWHL” host. Lyons’ ex-girlfriend Emily Hampshire also congratulated the duo, writing,” congratsssss! To you and @cassblackbird and whoever’s beautiful severed hand got that gorgeous .”

Her “RHONY” co-stars chimed in as well, with Sai De Silva writing, “Congratulations my love,” Erin Lichy commenting, “Lovers in Paris so happy for you both ,” and Jessel Taank writing, “JFL CFB” — referring to the fashion maven’s nickname, “Jenna F—king Lyons,” and adding the same middle initial to Bird’s monogram.

Fans joked that Brynn Whitfield, who has had a flirtation with Lyons on the Bravo reality show, will be disappointed at the news.

Reps for the Bravolebrity didn’t immediately return Page Six Style’s request for comment.

It’s unclear who popped the question — or when, as Lyons was spotted attending New York Fashion Week earlier this month with the same large, emerald-cut diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple went public with their relationship in July 2023.

This would be the superstar’s second marriage; she was married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2002 to 2011 and the former couple share a nearly 18-year-old son, Beckett.

Bird shares two children of her own with ex-girlfriend Ali Bird: son Leo, 15, and daughter Mae, 14.

It looks like a congratulations is in order!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J E N N A LYONS (@jennalyonsnyc)