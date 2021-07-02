Top Five Moments From The Keith Sweat & Bobby Brown Verzuz [Video]

Who’s the King of R&B? While the debate may never end, it’s sealed that Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat are in the top pick. The two crooners brought the throwback bops and the sex appeal to the Verzuz stage on Thursday (July 1) night.

via: Hot97

DJ Cassidy kept the crowd excited as the two legends played their classic jams. DJ Cassidy said it best, “This is truly a celebration of two giants of the culture.”

1. In the beginning of the show, Keith Sweat and Bobby remained cool, calm, and collective. They both sang from their throne chairs as they warmed up. During the first few rounds, Keith played “Something Just Ain’t Right,” “Make You Sweat,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “I’ll Give My All To You.” Bobby played “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Jealous Girl,” and Girlfriend.”

2. By the fifth song, the two icons were warmed up and got up from their seats. Keith paid homage to the late Lisa Left Eye Lopes for the fifth song when he played their collaboration, “How Do You Like It.” Bobby also paid homage to the late Whitney Houston when he played their song, “Something In Common.”

3. The overall energy was dope. At specific points, during each of their sets, the other would sing along to their song. Keith’s humor stole the show, but Bobby brought that energy that he always has!

4. Unlike the Soulja Boy and Bow Wow Verzuz that was filled with surprise guests, Bobby and Keith barely had any. Nonetheless, the night was still entertaining. Keith had the crowd excited when he featured a Drake drop from Drizzy’s song “All Me,” where Drake raps, “I’m the light skin Keith Sweat.”

5. The most significant moment happened toward the end when Keith Sweat brought our Pleasure P and Tank. Bobby ended the night with “My Prerogative.”

Lmaooo Keith Sweat just said he would have robbed Dj Cassidy back in the day and I believe him. This man is G O N E ?#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/AXuBzgheh9 — Pfizer Papi aka B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) July 2, 2021

This all you need to know Unc ? #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/BW5ZeGSEvz — Magic Eric Flyson ?? (@Airtight_Magic) July 2, 2021

TIDAL has curated a playlist of all the songs played — peep it below.