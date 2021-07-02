Machine Gun Kelly Film Changes Title After Mac Miller's Brother Takes Offense: 'F--- Your Movie' [Photo]

Machine Gun Kelly’s latest film project title just got shot down.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, was recently cast to portray a troubled musician in the film originally titled Good News. That name has now been scrapped, however, after Mac Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick, took to social media on Thursday to criticize the title, which shares a name with the late rapper’s first posthumous single from his 2020 album Circles.

“f— you. f— your movie. at least change the title,” McCormick posted on his Instagram Story, according to Complex.

Later that evening, production company Rivulet Media addressed the controversy in a statement to E! News.

“Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life,” the statement read. “It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life. We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it.”

Miller died at his Studio City, California home in September 2018 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26.

On June 24, Deadline announced Kelly, who goes by Colson Baker as an actor, would star in the upcoming film directed and written by Tim Sutton. The report suggests the movie “will take inspiration” from musicians like Miller himself.

Rivulet Media called Kelly a “rare talent who is ascending at an incredible pace both in film and music.”

“He is exactly the kind of artist that Rivulet Media is looking to partner with,” said company president Rob Paris, “and we couldn’t be more excited to support him on both fronts, especially with Tim Sutton’s powerful screenplay and vision, which are custom-tailored to Colson’s formidable skills.”

Production is expected to begin July 8 in Los Angeles, per Deadline.

In addition to the now untitled project, MGK is also set to star in three additional new projects: “The Last Son Of Isaac LeMay,” “One Way” and “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which co-stars his girlfriend, Megan Fox.