BY: Darrel Marrow Published 1 hour ago

R&B icon Toni Braxton has been singing the soundtrack to our lives for decades. During her extensive career, Braxton has released a string of hits that give fans all the feels. In addition to being an outspoken LGBTQIA+ ally, her discography is filled with tracks that empower and celebrate self-love.

Here are five Toni Braxton songs that feature powerful messages of self-love.

1. “Let It Flow”

Braxton blessed fans with “Let It Flow” as part of the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack, and it quickly became a self-love anthem. The 1995 track encourages listeners to trust life’s natural course and release what no longer serves them. Its smooth, soothing vibe makes it the perfect reminder to embrace change and prioritize inner peace.

2. “He Wasn’t Man Enough”

If you ever needed a reminder not to settle, “He Wasn’t Man Enough” has you covered. This 2000 banger is the ultimate self-love anthem, emphasizing confidence and knowing your worth. The song became one of Braxton’s biggest hits, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. To this day, “He Wasn’t Man Enough” remains a fan-favorite for anyone leveling up and leaving the past behind.

3. “I’m Still Breathing”

“I’m Still Breathing” was never released as a single, but fans of Braxton are likely familiar with the tune. In this track from her 2000 album “Heat,” Braxton explores the idea of prioritizing oneself after a tough breakup. The lyrics tell the story of resilience in the face of abandonment. “Did you think my life would end that day / That you walked out when you broke my heart,” she sings, acknowledging the pain of losing a relationship. But rather than dwelling on sadness, the song turns into an anthem of survival. It’s a reminder that self-love often begins with simply deciding to keep going, no matter what.

4. “I’d Rather Be Broke”

Braxton’s “I’d Rather Be Broke,” from her 2014 collaborative album “Love, Marriage & Divorce” with Babyface, is a powerful ballad that tugs at the heartstrings. It emphasizes choosing self-respect over a toxic relationship. While not released as a single, “I’d Rather Be Broke” has been appreciated by fans for its raw emotion and relatable message. The song tells the story of a woman realizing that financial security is meaningless if it comes at the cost of her dignity.

5. “Take This Ring”

Braxton’s “Take This Ring,” from her 2005 album “Libra,” is a reminder that self-love is the most important type of love. The song tells the story of a woman asserting her independence, removing her wedding ring to embrace personal freedom.

In addition to Braxton’s success in music, she has also been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. In various interviews, she has expressed gratitude for her LGBTQIA+ friends and collaborators.

In an interview with Pride Source, she voiced her support for marriage equality, saying, “I hate that people put labels on how you should love and whom you should love. I think that’s ridiculous. Everyone should be able to love.” The singer has also hinted at an interest in playing a lesbian character on television. It’s easy to say that Braxton’s talent is the sole reason for her success, but the sport she has for her fans — no matter their demographic — plays a big role in her longstanding career.

What are your favorite Toni Braxton songs that celebrate self-love? Comment below!