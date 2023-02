Tommy Lee is apparently itching for some attention now that ex Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary is making big waves.

The once-rocker took to social media with a nude photo — again.

“Hey @MrPeanut let’s collab!… I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!,” the 60-year-old captioned the NSFW shot shared via Twitter on Tuesday night.

If you recall, Tommy shared a full-frontal nude on social media last year.

Brittany Furlan– come get your husband!