Tommie Lee Slams Daughter For Wrecking Her Jaguar, Refuses To Be Called As 'Bad Parent' [Video]

Tommie Lee, whom you may know from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, took it to social media to reveal that one of her two daughters stole her car.

via: AceShowbiz

Making use of her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old TV personality shared a video showing some scratches on the right front wheel of the car. “But Im a bad parent right this the typa s**t my kid does when im out of town working,” she fumed. “Steal my cars and wreck them but when I discipline her im wrong.” The angry mom further raged, “Could’ve killed herself but I guess this is cool huh.

The clip saw that Tommie’s daughter might have scrapped the sidewalk with the front wheel that now has some red paint on it. Fortunately, the teenager apparently was okay and she did not make so much damage. Regardless, it did not stop Tommie to voice her frustration as she wrote in a follow-up post, “S**t not cute at all. But the law says we can’t discipline our children right.”

“So I should just let her endanger her life as well as others because she’s a teenage right. Where’s all the perfect parents out there what would y’all perfect do in this situation,” the reality star added, “On probation for being a f**kin parent now my child thinks she can do anything and if I touch her I’ll just go to jail.”

Not stopping there, Tommie continued to express her anger after The Shade Room reposted her Stories. “This is what’s wrong with the world, I can’t call my child out as if I’m her peer I’m simply venting to other parents who follow me for advice on this situation, to actually word something like this is disturbing,” she explained.

Tommie has every right to be mad. Having someone crash your car, especially when they drive it without permission would have anyone pissed off.