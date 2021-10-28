We Told You So: Ty Lepley and Miracle Watts Make It Instagram Official [Photo]

Ty Lepley and Miracle Watts are definitely together — but we told you that.

The ‘P-Valley’ star posted a super cute pic of his new love (and also co-star) on his Instagram.

If you recall, back in August lovebscott.com exclusively reported that Ty and Miracle were an item after he left his longtime girlfriend April King.

“Ty and Miracle are said to have started their whirlwind romance this past June, which coincides with the beginning of season 2 production. April and Ty broke things off in July

It’s unclear why exactly his relationship with April ended, but according to our sources he told April that he did not want to be in a relationship with her any longer and that he was moving out. She’s the mother of both of his children — one of whom’s just 8-months old.

To our understanding, Ty, even though he was engaged, had bachelor pad in Circa LA in downtown, Los Angeles, but he also shared a home with April and their two kids in Sherman Oaks.”

Well, clearly things are working out. See his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Lepley (@tylepley)