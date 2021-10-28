Caitlyn Jenner Backs Dave Chappelle’s Transgender Stance: ‘He’s 100% Right’ [Photo + Video]

Caitlyn Jenner says the controversy over Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer is about “woke culture run amok.”

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and failed Cali gubernatorial candidate was responding to a video Chappelle, 48, shared on his Instagram, in which the comic claimed that corporate interests were trying to stifle his freedom of expression.

“Dave Chappelle is 100% right,” the 72-year-old gold medalist tweeted. “This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech.”

Jenner added, “We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.”

Her statement divided social media users, with some accusing the former Olympian decathlete of speaking from a position of privilege.

“It’s quite an utterly privileged position you’re in to say you’re not affected by the blatantly transphobic things David said in this special, Caitlyn,” fumed one detractor on Twitter. “We’re not cancelling David, rather we’re holding him accountable for what he said.”

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan, 56, a staunch critic of “cancel culture,” applauded Jenner for her statement.

With her comments, the media personality joins other high-profile Chappelle defenders, including Jon Stewart, 58, Damon Wayans, 61, and transgender comedian Flame Monroe, 42. The Emmy-winning comic and “A Star Is Born” co-star was also described as an “LGBTQ ally” by the family of his late trans comedian friend Daphne Dorman, who he talked about in the special.

Chappelle had initially found himself in hot water over comments he made in his latest Netflix special “The Closer.” The “Chappelle’s Show” creator stated that “gender is a fact” and described himself as being part of “team TERF,” an acronym for a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” that’s often applied to “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling.

The controversial set sparked a fierce backlash from the streaming giant’s trans employees, who staged a walkout in protest of Chappelle’s statements.

Meanwhile, protest organizer Ashlee Marie Preston allegedly invited the “Sticks and Stones” creator to join the demonstrators at Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters.

