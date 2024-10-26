Tom Holland Goes Viral Protecting Girlfriend Zendaya From Photographers Out in NYC [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Tom Holland is not just Zendaya’s costar turned boyfriend, he’s also her bodyguard.

The Spider-Man star, 28, who posed up with his actress love, 28, in matching ensembles at his event launch Thursday, showed off his chivalrous side as he kept Zendaya close behind him as they stepped out to a wall of paparazzi.

Holding her hand and placing a protective hand on her back, the Brit star said: ‘Guys watch out!’ as the couple tried to get to a car.

He then said: ‘give us a little bit of space’ before they headed off.’

Tom Holland pulls Zendaya away from invasive Paparazzi. pic.twitter.com/ivbaYIWqjI — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2024

The star was also seen declaring ‘get out of the f*****g way’ as he helped Zendaya – who was being swarmed by fans and paparazzi – took her hand and led her into the event earlier in the evening.

Fans quickly took to social media to brand him a ‘king’ with one writing: ‘wasn’t fully familiar with Mr. Holland’s game but this is a MAN’.

Another typed: ‘Yes, this is why we love ya king.’

Others wrote: ‘Damn major props to Tom Holland protecting Zendaya’ and ‘and you know where this would happen a Notting Hill style remake starring Zendaya and Tom Holland.’

‘i knew i could trust tom holland to protect zendaya’ and ‘he spiderman in real life!’

The pair were making a rare public appearance at a party promoting Holland’s new non-alcoholic beer BERO.

The couple’s stylish appearance on Thursday comes on the heels of Tom’s announcement that he will reprise his role as Spider-Man in the fourth film, though he left fans guessing about Zendaya’s return.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tom revealed that filming for the highly anticipated fourth Spider-Man installment is slated to begin in the summer of 2025, adding that everything is ‘ready to go.’

However, he left fans hanging by not confirming whether Zendaya would be reprising her role as MJ.

