Toddler Yaseem Jenkins Who Was Used by Father as ‘Human Shield’ in 2019 Philadelphia Shooting Dies

A toddler who prosecutors say was used as a “human shield” by his con artist father during a 2019 drug-related shooting in Philadelphia died Tuesday.

via: BET

Yaseem Jenkins was shot in the head, neck, and buttocks after his father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in Philadelphia.

29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, the alleged shooter, reportedly opened fire on Monroe’s car after the drug deal went awry.

“We are awaiting a medical examiner’s report on the cause of death but we have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from that shooting,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference Friday (April 22), according to the Post.

Ortiz was expected to be charged with murder in the young boy’s death if it is ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Monroe was charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child after the shooting, according to CBS Philly.

“Our investigation has led us to believe that he intentionally had his child with him when he was making such types of purchases with the idea or belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car, that they would not fire upon him,” Anthony Voci from the district attorney’s office said at the time of the shooting. “A human shield is probably the term that I would use.”

Less than 24 hours after Yaseem was shot, the same weapon was used to shoot another baby, police said. Nikolette Rivera, 2, died after suspects shot her in the back of the head while opening fire on her North Philadelphia home. Cops alleged Ortiz gave the killers the firearm he used to shoot Yaseem, according to the local outlet.