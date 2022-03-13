TLC's T-Boz and Chilli Tease That They Are 'Going to Broadway': 'It's in the Works'

Broadway is getting a little CrazySexyCool.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins revealed Sunday at the first-ever 90s Con that they’re working on a Broadway production.

via People:

“We’re actually going to Broadway. We’re doing TLC,” T-Boz told fans on a panel consisting of her, Chilli, Backstreet Boys singers Nick Carter and AJ McLean, and *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone.

Following the announcement, 90s Con host Christy Carlson Romano said, “It will be that sound that we talked about that is entirely TLC’s, and that’s what Broadway needs. It needs to be a little shaken up like that.”

Romano then asked, “When is it going to come out?”

However, the singers are keeping their cards close to the vest. “We ain’t gonna do all that now,” T-Boz responded. “It’s in the works, but we’re writers so it’s coming together.”

Chilli emphasized that the Grammy-winning girl group — which also included the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes — all played an integral part in TLC’s success.

“The chemistry between the three of us when Lisa was here is just something that is either there or it’s not. I can’t sing her part, [T-Boz] can’t sing my parts, we can’t do Lisa’s raps,” said Chilli. “And everybody has respect for the other and what they do, we just come together through all of it, and this is deeper than a marriage. We’re sisters, this is my sister, and we’re always going to be together.”

Not only were fans excited by the prospect of T-Boz and Chilli heading to Broadway, fellow ’90s singers Carter, McLean, and Fatone were fully on board for a TLC musical.

“TLC had so many hits,” said Carter, with McLean joking that the Backstreet Boys should join forces with *NSYNC and TLC for a tour.

TLC, whose songs include “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Unpretty,” aren’t the only ones with Broadway ambitions. McLean also expressed his hopes to make his Broadway debut now that New York’s theaters have reopened following their pandemic-related closures.

“That is like No. 1 on my bucket list: to do Broadway. Within the next two years, my family and I — I’m not going to tell you where — we’re going to move to New York for one year and hopefully [it will happen],” said McLean.

“I was talking with the Lawrence brothers last night, and talking to Joey. Joey did Chicago right after Kevin [Richardson] did, and I’m like, ‘God, just hearing this is making me chomp at the bit.’ “

Now, this sounds like a show we need to see!