Pete Davidson Has Kim Kardashian’s Name Tattooed on His Chest

Pete Davidson made a rather permanent declaration of his love for Kim Kardashian.

It appears he tattooed her name on his chest.

via Page Six:

The fresh ink – which spells out “KIM” in black letters – was revealed in since-deleted screenshots from his heated text exchange with Kanye West on Sunday.

After seeing the pics, some fans suggested that Kardashian, 41, may have even inked Davidson, 28, herself, with many suggesting it “looks” like her handwriting.

“Omg you guys: PETE HAS A KIM TAT,” podcaster Amanda Hirsch wrote on her “Not Skinny But Not Fat” Instagram page, drawing attention to the ink by highlighting a section of his chest in a photo.

“It looks like something done by someone who doesn’t tattoo. I have a big guess that he let Kim do it,” one fan suggested in the comments section.

“It’s all very Kravis,” another chimed in, referring to the tattoo Travis Barker got of fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s name in April 2021.

The selfie displaying the ink surfaced on Sunday when the comedian’s “King of Staten Island” collaborator Dave Sirus shared screenshots from Davidson’s text convo with West, 44.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” Davidson texted West on Sunday.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom,” he continued. “I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

According to the screenshots – which Page Six confirmed are real – the “Gold Digger” rapper asked, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”

Davidson clapped back with a selfie of himself shirtless under the covers, and quipped, “In bed with your wife.”

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in October 2021 after she hosted “SNL.” The reality star was declared legally single from West earlier this month, after filing for divorce from him in February 2021.

Cute.