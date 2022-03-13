  1. Home
D.L. Hughley Responds After Kanye West Threatens to ‘Hurt’ Him

March 13, 2022 8:27 PM PST

D.L. Hughley has addressed Kanye West’s threats.

via Complex:

As previously reported, the comedian mentioned Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian during a recent DJ Vlad interview, at one point arguing that the Donda artist is “stalking her.” In since-removed Instagram posts, Ye addressed these comments at length, at one point telling Hughley “I can afford to hurt you” and referring to him as a “drug addict.”

Hours later, Hughley responded to Ye’s posts in a series of tweets, including one in which he mentioned Pete Davidson.

“It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop [Pete] from bustin one!!” the comedian said. In another tweet, Hughley used mental health-associated medicine as a punchline. See more below.

In another clip posted to his IG on Sunday, notably after Hughley’s tweets were shared, Ye mentioned mental health-focused comments in a general sense, stating that attempts at using such arguments against him are a “weak” tactic.

The Donda 2 era, meanwhile, remains in progress. This month, it was announced that Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee had been appointed as Ye’s Head of Media and Partnerships. As fans will recall, Ye and Lee linked up back in January for an extended interview that has since been cited as having been a key factor in enlisting the media personality for the role.

At this point, shouldn’t Kanye’s Instagram get shut down for harassment? We think so.

