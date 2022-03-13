D.L. Hughley Responds After Kanye West Threatens to ‘Hurt’ Him

D.L. Hughley has addressed Kanye West’s threats.

via Complex:

As previously reported, the comedian mentioned Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian during a recent DJ Vlad interview, at one point arguing that the Donda artist is “stalking her.” In since-removed Instagram posts, Ye addressed these comments at length, at one point telling Hughley “I can afford to hurt you” and referring to him as a “drug addict.”

Hours later, Hughley responded to Ye’s posts in a series of tweets, including one in which he mentioned Pete Davidson.

“It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop [Pete] from bustin one!!” the comedian said. In another tweet, Hughley used mental health-associated medicine as a punchline. See more below.

In another clip posted to his IG on Sunday, notably after Hughley’s tweets were shared, Ye mentioned mental health-focused comments in a general sense, stating that attempts at using such arguments against him are a “weak” tactic.

The Donda 2 era, meanwhile, remains in progress. This month, it was announced that Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee had been appointed as Ye’s Head of Media and Partnerships. As fans will recall, Ye and Lee linked up back in January for an extended interview that has since been cited as having been a key factor in enlisting the media personality for the role.

At this point, shouldn’t Kanye’s Instagram get shut down for harassment? We think so.

Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022