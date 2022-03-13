Jen Shah Reacts to Her Ongoing Legal Woes on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion: 'You're Innocent Until Proven Guilty'

Jen Shah is opened up about her ongoing legal woes in the last part of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ reunion.

On Sunday evening, the final episode of the three-part reunion special for the Bravo series aired, which saw host Andy Cohen discuss Jen’s upcoming wire fraud and money laundering trial.

Last year, Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing — through which they allegedly victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 — and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The pair pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April, but by late November, Stuart had changed his plea to guilty.

Early in the episode, Jen appeared with husband Sharrieff Shah and discussed the day she was arrested. Sharrieff detailed how he was dealing with some personal health issues and asked his assistant to call Jen to make her aware of those problems.

Andy then explained there was “speculation” that the call to Jen was to tip her off that authorities were heading her way. However, Jen denied those claims. “If I would’ve got tipped off, I would have not waited around,” she said.

Sharrieff was also asked by Andy whether or not he had any questions about where his wife’s money and ability to uphold her luxurious lifestyle came from, which he said he did not. “My wife has worked for 20 plus years,” he explained. “So much of what people see in her closet are things she has accumulated over 20 plus years — it didn’t just come yesterday.”

When asked by Andy if he had ever doubted Jen after her arrest, Sharrieff continued to stand by his wife, telling the Bravo host, “I looked at her, I told her, I said, ‘Listen, this is going to be tough, and whatever it is, we’re going to deal with it.’ “

During the episode, Sharrieff also explained that he understood exactly what Jen’s job entitled, but due to the legality of her case, he could not elaborate further.

As Andy went to move on, Jen chimed in quickly, adding that she was upset by her other cast members, namely Whitney Rose, who speculated about her business practices. While Andy pointed out, “Yeah, but you’re being charged with fraud and money laundering,” Jen fired back, “And you’re innocent until proven guilty.”

Continuing to speak with Andy, Jen also touched on an array of other topics tied to her March 2021 arrest, including her reaction to learning her young family members were visited by police and how her fellow castmates reacted when they learned she was in legal trouble.

Jen also explained that she hasn’t had contact with Stuart since they were both put into police custody. She similarly told Andy she couldn’t comment on Stuart’s guilty plea as well, given the legality of the case ahead of her.

Towards the end of the episode, Andy questioned each of the remaining housewives on whether or not they thought Jen was innocent or guilty of fraud and money laundering.

After a brief silence, Heather Gay first explained, “I love Jen, I don’t care if she’s guilty or not, I don’t care.” Lisa Barlow chimed in second, saying, “Jen told me she’s innocent and I believe her.” Heather added, “I want the best for her and her family, and I will be in court every day … She’s in the fight of her life.”

Andy then turned his attention to Meredith Marks, who feuded heavily with Jen throughout the season. She admitted she was conflicted, but wants the best for Jen. “I have no idea, I hope so,” Meredith said. “I’m not the judge and jury.”