Tisha Campbell on Vibrators: ‘I Keeps Me a Good Toy Buzzing Around’

Tisha Campbell says she’s handling her bedroom business all by herself and doesn’t need to find a man to satisfy her in that way.

“Hell no! I’m looking for me!” the actress, 53, told Page Six at the premiere of her new show “Uncoupled,” when asked about her dating life.

“That’s the thing about actually being uncoupled and coming from being in a long-term relationship of 26 years,” she added.

“I’m learning about who I am and I’m super excited about that, so that’s where I am right now. It’s about me and my kids and that’s it right now.”

Two years ago, the “Martin” star finalized her divorce from actor and former basketball player Duane Martin after 24 years of marriage.

Campbell – who shares sons Xen, 20, and Ezekiel, 12, with Martin – didn’t hold back on her love for some battery-powered friends.

“Hell yeah, toys! Oh, I keeps [sic] me a good toy buzzing around every now and then. You know what I’m damn talking about,” the comedian exclaimed. “Toys, toys, toys.”

In “Uncoupled,” Campbell plays Suzanne Prentiss, a New York City real estate agent whose work partner is played by Neil Patrick Harris. While her character didn’t have a romantic interest during the first season, it sounds like that’s all about to change.

“I’m sure my sex scene is coming in season 2,” Campbell teased. “I can’t wait. I told them, ‘Hold off for a second because I had knee surgery right before I started the show,’ so I said, ‘Hold off, let me get myself together.’ I hope I do!”

“I know they’re going to give me somebody hot. This is Darren Star, baby,” she continued, referencing the show’s co-creator, Darren Star, who’s worked on series like “Sex and the City” and “Emily in Paris.”

“I don’t care if it’s male, female, I don’t give a s–t, it’s gonna be somebody hot! I’m ready, I’m divorced, I’m uncoupled, I’m ready, I’m here for it!”

Star was also in attendance at the “Uncoupled” premiere, along with Harris, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, Tuc Watkins and Jeffrey Richman.

