Timothée Chalamet to Play Young Willy Wonka in Upcoming Warner Bros. Origin Story ‘Wonka’

Timothée Chalamet has been cast as Willy Wonka.

via Complex:

As reported by Deadline, Chalamet will play the candy-making genius in the upcoming Wonka, brought together by Warner Bros. and the Roald Dahl Story Co.

The film, which is set to be directed by Paul King, will follow a young Wonka before he opens his chocolate factory. The screenplay was written by Simon Farnaby, as David Heyman is producing via Heyday Films, Luke Kelly is also producing and Michael Siegel is executive producing.

Wonka will be WB’s third go-ahead at an adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl book. The first release, of course, was Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder in the titular role—one that he brought a new level of pure imagination to. Years later, in 2005, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was released with Johnny Depp starring as Wonka and Tim Burton in the director’s chair.

Tom Holland was also in the running to star in the film as the titular character for the latest adaptation, but WB kept their sights set on Timmy for this one. The Oscar nominee is also set to star in the upcoming Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch. And while he has been locked in to play Bob Dylan in Going Electric, production was postponed due to COVID.

We thought we were getting a Black Willy Wonka — whatever happened with that project?