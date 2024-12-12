Home > NEWS

Time Magazine Owner Says Trump’s Presidency ‘Marks a Time of Great Promise’ for America: ‘We Look Forward to Working Together’

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

If what comes next is anything like what he promises, president-elect Donald Trump will reshape the nation and the world.

“Congratulations to President Trump on being named TIME Person of the Year 2024,” Benioff wrote in a post on X. “This marks a time of great promise for our nation. We look forward to working together to advance American success and prosperity for everyone. May G-d bless the United States of America.”

Advertisement

Benioff shared a video of Trump celebrating his Time honor at the New York Stock Exchange and also shared Ivanka Trump’s congratulatory post that read: “Celebrating an extraordinary milestone with my father as he rang the NYSE opening bell in front of his TIME Person of the Year cover.”

The magazine had named music icon Taylor Swift as its person of the year in 2023. Trump took over the title for 2024 following his victory in this year’s presidential election over Kamala Harris. He will be sworn in as president for a second time on Jan. 20. In his Time magazine profile, Trump doubled down on pardoning some people who have been convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

‘We’re going to look at each individual case, and we’re going to do it very quickly, and it’s going to start in the first hour that I get into office,” Trump said. “And a vast majority of them should not be in jail. A vast majority should not be in jail, and they’ve suffered gravely. And I say, why is it that in Portland and in many other places, Minneapolis, why is it that nothing happened with them and they actually caused death and destruction at levels not seen before? So you know, if you take a look at what happened in Seattle, you had people die, you had a lot of death, and nothing happened, and these people have been treated really, really badly. Yeah, it’s an important issue for me.”

Advertisement

via: Variety

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Young Thug Wins Atlanta Visit Rights Amid Strict Probation Terms

By: Walker
NEWS

Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star DJ James Kennedy Arrested For Domestic Violence

By: Walker
NEWS

José de la Torre, Star of Netflix Series ‘Toy Boy,’ Dead at 37

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Donda Academy Lawsuit Enters Default Judgment After Ye Skips Hearing

By: Walker
NEWS

Paris Hilton Reveals What Really Caused Nicole Richie Feud That Made Them Stop Speaking for Over a Year

By: Walker
NEWS

NFL Extends Christmas Game Halftime For Beyoncé Performance

By: Walker
NEWS

Time Magazine Name Trump ‘Person of the Year’

By: Walker
NEWS

NFL’s Partnership With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Is ‘Not Changing’ Amid Rape Allegation, Says Roger Goodell

By: Walker
NEWS

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Engaged: ‘Forever Begins Now’

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Sued by 3 More Sexual Assault Accusers, One Allegedly Attacked at Arrest Location

By: Walker