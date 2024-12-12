Time Magazine Owner Says Trump’s Presidency ‘Marks a Time of Great Promise’ for America: ‘We Look Forward to Working Together’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

If what comes next is anything like what he promises, president-elect Donald Trump will reshape the nation and the world.

“Congratulations to President Trump on being named TIME Person of the Year 2024,” Benioff wrote in a post on X. “This marks a time of great promise for our nation. We look forward to working together to advance American success and prosperity for everyone. May G-d bless the United States of America.”

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on being named TIME Person of the Year 2024. This marks a time of great promise for our nation. We look forward to working together to advance American success and prosperity for everyone. May G-d bless the United States of America.… pic.twitter.com/gLGuUHwdsr — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) December 12, 2024

Benioff shared a video of Trump celebrating his Time honor at the New York Stock Exchange and also shared Ivanka Trump’s congratulatory post that read: “Celebrating an extraordinary milestone with my father as he rang the NYSE opening bell in front of his TIME Person of the Year cover.”

Celebrating an extraordinary milestone with my father @realdonaldtrump, @melaniatrump @tiffanytrump @jdvance as he rang the NYSE opening bell in front of his TIME Person of the Year cover. Congratulations, Dad !? pic.twitter.com/W6H8ecvlKO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 12, 2024

The magazine had named music icon Taylor Swift as its person of the year in 2023. Trump took over the title for 2024 following his victory in this year’s presidential election over Kamala Harris. He will be sworn in as president for a second time on Jan. 20. In his Time magazine profile, Trump doubled down on pardoning some people who have been convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

‘We’re going to look at each individual case, and we’re going to do it very quickly, and it’s going to start in the first hour that I get into office,” Trump said. “And a vast majority of them should not be in jail. A vast majority should not be in jail, and they’ve suffered gravely. And I say, why is it that in Portland and in many other places, Minneapolis, why is it that nothing happened with them and they actually caused death and destruction at levels not seen before? So you know, if you take a look at what happened in Seattle, you had people die, you had a lot of death, and nothing happened, and these people have been treated really, really badly. Yeah, it’s an important issue for me.”

via: Variety