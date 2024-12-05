TikToker Jiare Schneider’s Family Faces Fake ‘Hostage’ Claims Following Death

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

10 days after aspiring TikTok creator Jiare Schneider was reported missing by his friends and family, authorities confirmed the 31-year-old’s death.

The family Jiare is now facing harassment as they mourn the Internet personality … from fraudsters making threats about Jiare’s well-being, despite his recent passing.

The TikToker’s sister, Jasnique Woods, tells TMZ … before and after the confirmation of Jiare’s death, the family received a number of threats from swindlers — who claim they’re holding JS hostage, demanding a ransom for his release.

Remember, Jiare was missing for 10 days before he was found dead last week in Georgia after an extensive search. His family posted missing-person flyers in an attempt to get information on his disappearance … which is how crooks got ahold of Jasnique’s phone number.

Jasnique tells us that instead of legitimate info, several fraudsters called her and claimed to be holding Jiare captive … with one caller even making a $5K demand for his release. Jiare’s sister says the fraudster texted a link and instructed her to pay a ransom in Bitcoin. Jasnique got the call while traveling in New York, and filed a police report for aggravated harassment. We spoke with police, who tell us no arrests have been made.

This sadly wasn’t the only call, as Jasnique related another hostage claim … in which the caller had an actor get on the line and pretend to be Jiare asking for help.

We’re told the pretender even said things like, “Mommy, help.”

The family didn’t fall for the culprits’ tricks … but shockingly, threats have continued even after Jiare’s body was found in a vehicle in a wooded area in Georgia on November 26.

Jasnique says she received a threat on Thanksgiving day, when the harasser claimed to “have Jiare” and, like in the other calls, said they’d release him if paid. Another call came a day later, with Jiare’s sister telling us a woman said, “I have your son,” before abruptly hanging up.

In response to the ongoing harassment, Jasnique says she has no choice but to change her phone number. Jasnique explains she opted not to file a police report for every call, as she’s currently focusing on her grief after her family’s tragic loss.

A cause of death has yet to be determined in Jiare’s passing … and his sister says the family is deeply focused on finding out what exactly happened.

via: TMZ