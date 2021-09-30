TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Dies in Fiery Car Crash After High-Speed Police Chase

TikTok star Gabriel Salazar has died at the age of 19.

via People:

The San Antonio, Texas, teen was killed in a car crash around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday after being involved in a police chase, authorities said.

According to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy overheard a call from the Crystal City Police Department initiating a traffic stop with a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. The police officer then told deputies he was involved in an active pursuit with the vehicle.

The sheriff’s deputy assisted the officer in attempting to deploy a tire deflection device, but it was unsuccessful, the department wrote on social media.

Authorities tell PEOPLE that Salazar was driving the Camaro traveling north on Highway US 83 when he drove off the road, over-corrected and then sped across the roadway into a ditch.

The car hit several trees, rolled over and caught fire, according to police. Salazar, as well as the three other passengers, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passengers have been identified as 41-year-old Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 23-year-old Jose Molina-Lara, and 36-year-old Sergio Espinoza-Flores, authorities said.

Salazar, who used the handle Gabenotbabe on TikTok and had more than 1 million followers, was known for posting lip-syncing videos and skits, according to the Houston Chronicle.

His final Instagram post was shared on Saturday. In the photos, Salazar can be seen posing beside and behind the wheel of a car.

Salazar’s loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe created to raise money for his funeral expenses that they didn’t “want to get into the details [of the crash] because it’s so hard for us to even talk about the pain.”

“Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with [his] sister and little brother. He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this,” wrote organizer Chris Vasquez.

“Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel. Your family and friends miss you,” Vasquez continued.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $37,000.

Many of the social media star’s loved ones and fans mourned his death, including pal Ricky Flores.

“Words cannot explain how i feel right now,” Flores wrote in one tribute posted on his Instagram story. “Man i remember we were jus on the phone like yesterday bro.”

“R.I.P. my brother Gabe,” he added, going on to share a link to the GoFundMe in his bio.

Salazar’s sister Dana also shared multiple tributes on her own social media account. “I love you so much Gabe,” she wrote alongside a collage of childhood photos. “No matter how much we argued and fought you knew i loved u with all my heart and i would always tell you this.”

She added: “I’ll keep you in my heart forever.”

We don’t know what was going on in that car, but we hope he didn’t attempt to evade police for social media content. So sad.