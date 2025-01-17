TikTok Star Chris O’Donnell Reportedly Shared Post About How He’d Be Remembered Before Death at 31 [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

“I wonder when I leave this earth, when I leave the rat race, when I’m lying in the dirt, if you’d remember my face,” he wrote in the caption for the clip.

Fitness influencer, Chris O’Donnell, known to his followers as Creeohdee, looked back on his life before his untimely death.

While the TikTok star, 31, had not posted as much on Instagram lately, a November 2024 reel filled with footage from his recent hikes and off-roading adventures saw him questioning how he would be remembered when he died.

Advertisement

“I wonder when I leave this earth, when I leave the rat race, when I’m lying in the dirt, if you’d remember my face,” he captioned the clip.

O’Donnell would go on to die just two months after that clip was shared.

According to an online obituary, the social media personality died on Saturday, Jan. 11 in his Arizona home. The Maricopa Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE that O’Donnell died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

O’Donnell garnered quite the following on social media, amassing over 842,000 followers and 28.2 million likes on TikTok and 241,000 followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

In addition to posting about fitness and his workouts, O’Donnell often posted about his outdoor adventures and time with his dog.

“I am a content creator with most of my media revolving around fitness. However, fitness is far from my passion,” he expressed in a December 2022 Instagram post. Opening up in the post about the “many different walks of life,” O’Donnell noted that he had experiences that gave him a love for “learning about other cultures and beliefs that make me challenge my own.”

While he said he considered himself to be a “very solitary person,” O’Donnell shared that he has been outspoken about his mental health since high school “in the hopes it will help others along their own path.”

“I also got sober in 2018 and have been an advocate for substance abuse awareness ever since, helping men and women who are struggling find the treatment they need,” he wrote.

Advertisement

One of his last posts on TikTok was a clip of himself giving a speech at his brother’s wedding, which he said he thought about while “reminiscing on old memories.”

@creeohdee Haven’t shared this before but was reminiscing on old memories and this was one I gravitated back towards. Went ahead and threw some photos from the event down there in case I start to bore folks to death ? ? original sound – Chris O’Donnell

Calling the scene captured in the seven-minute video “one of my proudest moments as a brother,” O’Donnell gushed over “being able to send these two off into the next chapter of their lives.”

Following his death, tributes began pouring in from fans and friends alike, with Kevin Clevenger — who goes by ironsanctuary on social media — paying homage to O’Donnell.

Advertisement

“One day I’ll find peace in knowing you’re not in pain anymore, but today my heart aches that you’re gone,” the post read. “I love you. @Chris O’ Donnell.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

via: TooFab

Advertisement