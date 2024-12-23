TikTok Prankster Charles Smith Faces Felony Poison Charge After Spraying Bug Killer on Supermarket Produce

BY: Walker Published 33 mins ago

TikTok prankster Charles Smith is facing charges including introducing poison, criminal damage and endangerment after filming himself spraying pesticide on fresh produce at an Arizona Walmart store.

The 27-year-old allegedly entered a Walmart and stole a can of pesticide. He then sprayed it across fresh produce, including vegetables, fruit, and rotisserie chickens. Smith filmed the incident and posted it on TikTok, but later deleted it.

According to court documents, Smith returned to the store to collect the items after receiving negative comments online. Detectives identified Smith as the suspect and arrested him on December 21. “Once he left, he began to see comments online saying how horrible the act was, and he decided to return and collect the items,” the documents state.

Advertisement

During an interview, Smith admitted to stealing and spraying the pesticide. He now faces charges of criminal damage, endangerment, theft, and introducing poison.

Smith’s TikTok videos often feature provocative pranks that aim to cause controversy. He earns between $6,000 and $10,000 per month from TikTok.

Walmart removed all affected products and thoroughly cleaned the area. The Mesa Police Department emphasized the dangers of reckless social media pranks and the consequences of such actions.

Advertisement

via: AceShowbiz

In his TikTok bio, Smith calls himself a “tycoon creator” and “supreme villain.” His videos regularly garner more than one million views, with some clocking as many as 12 million views.

Recent videos on Smith’s page include pranks in which he uses a bike lock or bungee cord to lock customers inside open businesses while he stands outside the doors, as well as places raw bacon inside a laundromat washing machine being used by a stranger.

According to The Republic, Smith later uploaded two videos that showed removing produce from the shelves and relocating them within the Walmart store.

Advertisement

The TikToker told the outlet that all of the produce was “thrown away right after.” He added that “no one was poisoned.”