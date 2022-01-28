  1. Home
  2. News

‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Gets One Year Chopped in Resentencing

January 28, 2022 10:24 AM PST

A federal judge resentenced Tiger King Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison on Friday.

via: New York Post

A federal judge resentenced “Tiger King” Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by just a year after an appeals court ordered a new sentence.

Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin. Both were featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Maldonado-Passage was resentenced after a federal appeals court ruled last year than improper sentencing guidelines were used.

Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage tried to hire two people — including an undercover FBI agent — to kill Baskin, who’d criticized his treatment of animals. But Maldonado-Passage’s attorneys said he wasn’t being serious.

Several supporters of Maldonado-Passage packed into the courtroom, some wearing animal-print masks and T-shirts that read: “Free Joe Exotic.”

The court also heard Baskin, who testified that she was fearful that Maldonado-Passage could threaten her.

“He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me,” she said.

Last month, attorneys said Maldonado-Passage was delaying prostate cancer treatment until after his resentencing.

Joe Exotic who maintains his innocence, also was convicted of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

Share This Post

Tags:Joe Exotic