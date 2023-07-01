Tiffany Haddish Pretends Not to Know ‘Peanut Head’ Dale Moss After Cannes Kiss

Tiffany Haddish claimed she has no idea who Dale Moss is — before immediately recalling a whole conversation with him at Cannes Lions.

via: ET Online

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the 43-year-old comedian denied knowing who Bachelorette alum Dale Moss is, despite a report that they kissed at the Cannes Lions Festival earlier this month.

“Who is Dale Moss?” Haddish questioned when Cohen brought up the rumored “brief smooch,” which was reported by Page Six.

When Cohen explained, “Dale Moss, you were dancing with him during A$AP Rocky’s set in Cannes.”

“No, I was not,” Haddish insisted. “… I’m not gonna say nothing else. I was not. Ooooo let me shut up. No, I was not, but let me tell you, I was talking to somebody else.”

“We was up on the wall and we was chopping it up about finances and making investments in the community and how to build a venture capital situation,” Haddish continued of the other man in question, before saying of Moss, “but that guy, he’s kind of tall, kind of got a big head.”

Cohen continued questioning the comedian, telling her, “He smooched you and it made headlines.”

“He did not smooch me. Oh my goodness,” she said. “There was no kiss. No kiss. Oh my, OK, so he gave me a hug and then he had said something, and I had told him his breath was stinky and then we was laughing and then he was like, ‘Do you want a drink?’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m good. Imma get my own drinks. I don’t even know you.'”

Of Moss, who’s been dating HGTV star Galey Alix since last spring, Haddish questioned, “This the guy with the peanut head?”

Cohen confirmed, and Haddish said of the other man, “Yeah, and then I was talking to the other guy up against the wall and we was talking about money.”

“I didn’t kiss nobody,” she reiterated. “I wish I did have kissed somebody cuz baby, it was the French Riviera.”

When Cohen suggested that Moss leaked the story of the rumored smooch, Haddish denied that, saying, “No, I think that guy was kissing somebody else. And I think it’s none of my business to talk about.”

Haddish, who split from Common in November 2021, also addressed rumors that’s she in a relationship with Reggie Watts after he posted a selfie with her, which he captioned, “Hey we’re dating!!! And we made money on our first date!!!!!”

“We was doing a show together and he was saying how his followers, you know, his numbers ain’t really where they need to be. I said, ‘Well take a picture with me and let’s say we on a date. And then your numbers are gonna go up and then maybe you should actually take me on a date,'” Haddish recalled of the 51-year-old comedian. “He was like, ‘Oh my gosh. That would be crazy, Tiffany,’ and I was like, ‘Gimme your phone.'”

“We took the picture. I posted it for him, and he was like, ‘People are actually liking my post,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, now you gotta take me to dinner,'” she continued, adding that “he has been texting me talking about going to dinner.”

“I texted him back finally after three weeks yesterday and told him when I come back three more weeks from now, he can take me out to a very fancy restaurant,” she said.