Michelle Williams Reveals She Never Wanted Destiny's Child to Break Up

If Michelle Williams had it her way, Destiny’s Child would still be putting out hits.

The 43-year-old singer appeared on The Terrell Show and said the plan was always for the group — also comprised of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland — to produce solo projects followed by a group project and so on. When the host, Terrell Rice, pressed Williams if she knew that Destiny Fulfilled was going to be the group’s final album, Williams revealed how she’s truly felt ever since the group split in 2006.

“I didn’t want it to be. I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last album,” she said. “But that’s the way it is. But if it was up to me, we’d still be flip flopping. We’d still be group, solo, group solo.”

She added, “I don’t know [why it was the last album]. I promise you I don’t. I promise you I don’t. I’m quite positive that, should we and want to do one, I know the door is open for us to do that.”

In May, Beyoncé’s father and the group’s manager, Mathew Knowles, told ET that the decision to reunite falls solely on the group.

“It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make,” Knowles told ET. “And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.”

The veteran music executive knows the impact a reunion would have on the fans, who have been wishing for it since the women called it quits in 2006.

“I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” he says. “And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

Knowles’ comments came nearly a year after Rowland told ET about a possible reunion.

“We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise,” she said at the time. “I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens. It’s just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”