Tiffany Haddish Gets Beverly Hills DUI Charges Dropped, Pleads to Reckless Driving Instead

Tiffany Haddish has one less DUI case to worry about.

via: Rolling Stone

Haddish made a surprise appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday and accepted a plea deal that dismissed her two misdemeanor DUI charges in favor of a reckless driving conviction.

The hush-hush hearing was added to the calendar two weeks before Haddish was due for a pre-trial appearance on Feb. 14. Prosecutors say Haddish pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was ordered to serve one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

“Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed – and looks forward to this being behind her,” her lawyer Alex Spiro, also known for representing Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion and Alec Baldwin, tells Rolling Stone.

Haddish, 44, had been charged with one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence and one count of misdemeanor driving with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.08 percent. The Emmy and Grammy winner previously pleaded not guilty through her defense team.

The case stemmed from Haddish’s arrest on Nov. 24. Beverly Hills Police said officers responded to a call of a person blocking a roadway, possibly slumped over the wheel. The officers encountered Haddish and took her into custody. Known for her roles in the 2017 buddy movie Girls Trip and last year’s supernatural Disney comedy Haunted Mansion, Haddish had just performed at the Laugh Factory’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast and party for disadvantaged members of the community.

The Here Today star was previously arrested on suspicion of DUI in January 2022 in Georgia after witnesses allegedly reported seeing a driver “asleep at the wheel.” That case is still ongoing.

Haddish told ET just days after her Beverly Hills arrest that she planned to “get help.” She said a similar incident “will never happen again” and added that it was important to seek help “so I can learn balance and boundaries.”