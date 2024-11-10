Tia Mowry Wonders If She’s ‘Repeating’ the ‘Same Mistake’ She Made During Her Marriage to Cory Hardrict [Video]

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Though Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s divorce may have been amicable there’s not much is known about what led to their split in the first place—until now.

During an upcoming episode of Tia Mowry: My Next Act, the actress, 46, has a heart-to-heart with Jackée Harry, admitting that dating and motherhood is a tough balancing act.

Sitting on a large cream-colored couch with Harry, Mowry brings up a piece of advice her former Sister, Sister costar once gave her.

“You had told me that you can’t have everything in life,” Mowry explains.

“Not all at once,” muses Harry, 68, who was married to hairstylist Elgin Charles from 1996 to 2003. “I told you I had it for three years in my, in my career, in my lifetime, I had it all. I had a man, the kid and the money. Yeah, and it was all working and then it all went [to s—]. It was phenomenal. I had support. I had nannies. I had beach boys. I mean, I had it all, but you can’t have it all all the time. Somebody’s got to stay home with the kids or nurture the ego of the man. … Do I sound bitter?”

During a confessional moment, Mowry expresses her frustration over juggling dating and motherhood.

“Working, being a mother and just putting a lot of effort into dating right now is a lot to juggle and balance, and I can’t help but wonder if I am repeating the same mistake now,” says Mowry, referring to her divorce from ex Cory Hardrict after 15 years of marriage in 2023.

“I don’t know if you know, but when you were having that conversation with me, that’s when I was actually, I was like just smiling through it all. In the back of my head,” she continues. “I was [like], ‘F—, is she in my head right now? I was already having questions about my marriage, but you didn’t know.”

Harry admits she didn’t know that Mowry was having doubts, but she had an inkling that there were issues with her marriage.

“I did know from the ‘other side,’ if I might say, somebody else was dissatisfied that they weren’t working,” she says, adding, “One partner makes more money or has more successful is a gap that is so hard and they can’t work. You can’t have competition. It just does not work.”

“You can’t stop your career because you want to even it out,” continues Harry, emphasizing that she didn’t “dislike” Hardrict. “But I already told him. I said, ‘I’m on Tia’s side.’ I know you gotta choose sides when there’s a divorce. I don’t want him to feel bad.”

Tia Mowry: My Next Act airs Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on We TV, with new episodes available on AMC’s streaming service ALLBLK.