Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for Support After Announcing Split from Cory Hardrict: 'I'm So Grateful' [Video]

Tia Mowry has always been a class act — and it doesn’t appear going through a public divorce is changing that.

The actress thanked her fans for the “outpouring of love” she received after announcing she and her husband, Cory Hardrict, were going their separate ways.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the actress captioned an Instagram post on Monday.

“The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all,” she continued. “New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ??.”

Tia filed divorce on Oct. 4. due to “irreconcilable differences,” but it looks like she and Cory are keeping things friendly as he commented a red heart and sparkle emoji on her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)