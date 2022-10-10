50 Cent's Estranged Son Faces Backlash Over Child Support Comments, Offers $6,700 to Spend Time with His Father

50 Cent‘s son, Marquise Jackson, is calling out his dad, arguing that he should’ve received more in child support payments when he was younger.

Now, the 26-year-old is facing backlash for his comments and is offering to pay his father $6,700 in exchange for 24 hours of quality time together.

Marquise posted a picture on Instagram Monday where he’s sitting next to the word “entitled” spelled out in $100 bills. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he wrote.

The post is in reference to a photo that 50 Cent shared on Instagram years ago, which turned out to be one of several posts called into question in court after he filed for bankruptcy. 50 attempted to dissuade the court from looking into unaccounted financial assets by reassuring them that prop money was used in pictures, such as the one below.

“Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos,” 50 argued in court documents.

Marquise’s remark about people thinking “$6,700 is sooo much money” is in response to the backlash he received for arguing that $6,700 per month in child support wasn’t enough.

They may be estranged, but Marquise is definitely his father’s child.

