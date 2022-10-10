Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne Once Hit Her 'So Hard' for Partying Until 4am with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Britney Spears is airing out some more grievances with her family on social media.

In a post shared Monday, Britney alleged her mom Lynne Spears once slapped her ‘so hard’ for staying out late while she watched the singer’s two sons.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” Britney claimed.

“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston…yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

She concluded her post, which featured a clip of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda in “Monster-in-law,” — by saying she will “never know” what hitting someone across the face feels like, urging her fans to “stay classy!”

Oh Britney…