Kyle Richards Says She and Sister Kathy Hilton Are 'Not Great' Following 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton are still at odds following the conclusion of the soon-to-be-aired ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion.

“Things are not great right now, but I have high hopes,” Kyle told E! in an interview published on Monday.

via Page Six:

Richards explained that although she and her sisters have had rifts over the years, they “always come back together.”

(Before Hilton joined the cast, Kyle shared the screen with their other sister, Kim Richards. They also had a rocky relationship and feuded for several seasons.)

“I know that’s why I was so emotional at the reunion,” Richards said of the “RHOBH” Season 12 reunion.

“For me, I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long, and that’s why I felt so emotional.”

The reunion trailer shows Kyle crying at the end of filming and pleading with host Andy Cohen to leave because she’s “really not OK right now.”

Kyle, who’s starred on “RHOBH” since Season 1 in 2010, added that this reunion “was the most difficult one I’ve ever done and that I wish it had gone differently.”

We wonder how Kathy feels about their relationship right now…