Tia Mowry Breaks Down While Preparing to Plan First Birthday Party For Son After Divorce [Video]

Published 5 hours ago

In preview clip for Tia Mowry: My Next Act she breaks down: “I think that’s the hard thing … you have to continue to move on with life while you are still figuring s–t out.”

Tia Mowry is opening up about preparing to celebrate her son Cairo’s birthday following her divorce.

In TooFab’s exclusive preview clip from Friday’s episode of Tia’s We TV series Tia Mowry: My Next Act, the actress — who shares daughter Cree, 13, and son Cairo, 6, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict — breaks down in tears as she reflects on planning her son’s birthday party in the wake of her split from Hardrict.

“This is the first, you know, birthday party for Cairo after the divorce,” Tia tells a friend during what appeared to be a backyard yoga session. “I just want to do the right thing.”

“You are though,” her pal reassures Tia, who starts to get choked up when replying, “It doesn’t feel like it.”

“I think that’s the hard thing,” she continues. “You have to continue to move on with life while you are still figuring s–t out.”

The Sister, Sister alum’s friend pointed out how it’s even more challenging when you have to “put on a smile” and “act like everything is peaches and cream.”

Tia agreed, before adding that she also has to deal with “not projecting what you’re feeling and going through on to the kids.”

“I’m really, really needing family right now,” she says.

Watch the clip, below.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act, follows Tia as she embarks on a “fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce,” with the mom of two navigating her “her newly single status, a new phase of motherhood, as well as building businesses and juggling her ever-evolving career.”

In October 2022, it was reported that Tia had filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

Not long after news broke of the divorce filing, Tia shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing that she and Cory have separated.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” she captioned a photo of herself and Hardrict at the time. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she added. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Tia and Hardrict got engaged in 2006 after six years of dating. The two tied the knot in April 2008 and welcomed Cree and Cairo.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in April 2023.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act airs Fridays on We TV.

via: TooFab