Thrive Causemetics Donates $100,000 to Launch Breonna Taylor Nursing Scholarship

The city of Louisville has honored Breonna Taylor with memorials, protests and even art exhibits. Now one cosmetics business is giving back to honor Taylor’s aspirations of becoming a nurse and hoping others will be inspired to do the same.

via: Revolt

According to the Courier-Journal, Thrive Causemetics, a Los Angeles-based cosmetics company, has donated $100,000 to the University of Louisville to start the Breonna Taylor Memorial Endowment. The scholarship “will support the future dreams of nursing students from Kentucky,” per the release. The company “hopes its donation will inspire additional major gifts and donations” to reach the $2 million funding “needed to ensure the scholarship lives on forever.”

Thrive Causemetics also donated $3,000 toward a scholarship that can be used immediately.

Taylor wanted to become a nurse and was working as an emergency room technician at the U of L at the time she was killed. Attorney Sam Aguiar said Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, “is amazed by this contribution.”

“The women in our family are all in health care, and Thrive Causemetics is bringing smiles to our faces and tears to our eyes because this will pave the way for so many others to live Breonna’s dream of working in the medical field,” he said on behalf of Palmer. ”In a time where health care workers are needed more than ever, we are so thankful. Thrive Causemetics’ generosity is going to help so many. Breonna’s legacy and the outpouring of support like this continues to bring us so much light.”

Freshman Kaelyn Goatley was the recipient of the $3,000 award. She said that she plans to work in the field of pediatric care or as a labor and delivery nurse once she graduates.

“Becoming a nurse means so much to me because as a Black woman, I know there are injustices everywhere in the world and the health care field is no different,” the U of L student said in a statement. ”I will fight for every single one of my patients and make sure they receive the best care — this scholarship is what’s helping me work towards that goal, and I am extremely grateful.”

We must continue to say her name, and demand Justice for Breonna Taylor.