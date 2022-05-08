Three American Tourists Found Dead at Sandals Resort in The Bahamas [Photos]

Three Americans died of unknown causes Friday at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas’ Great Exuma island, and police are investigating, officials said.

via: Revolt

“’I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men, and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma, said Chester Cooper, the Bahamas acting prime minister. “Another American woman has been airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.”

The resort staff called the police around 9 a.m. Friday morning with a report that a guest had been found unresponsive in one of the beachfront resort’s villas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

JUST IN: Police are investigating the Sudden Death of two men and a woman Detectives from New Providence are in Exuma investigating the death of two men and a woman. pic.twitter.com/wcI9QTW2XG — Our News Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) May 6, 2022

They found the man lying on a bedroom floor with no sign of trauma. He was pronounced dead by local doctors, police said.

Police were then directed to a second villa where a man was found slumped against a wall in the bathroom, also unresponsive. An unresponsive woman was found on a bed, police said. They both showed signs of having suffered a convulsion, but no signs of trauma were found, and were also pronounced dead by local doctors, police said.

It remains unclear how they died but Cooper has been “advised that foul play is not suspected.” As they wait for autopsy reports to determine the causes of death, the police said it was investigating a report that a couple complained of feeling sick the previous night and had been treated at a local hospital before returning to the hotel.

Sandals released a statement confirming the deaths and saying the hotel had immediately alerted emergency medical services and authorities of a “health emergency.”

“We are actively working to support both the investigation and the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time,” the statement read.

Sandals Emerald Bay Statement It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Emerald Bay Resort on May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/AJzPojVRKd — Our News Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) May 6, 2022

The luxurious five-star adults-only resort is all inclusive and sits in a secluded area within 500 acres of tropical land.