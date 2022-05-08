‘Drunk’ Drake Teases NBC Crew for Trying to Wrap Up Kentucky Derby Interview With Jack Harlow [Photo + Video]

Raise your hand if you were expecting to see Jack Harlow on your TV screen during your Kentucky Derby viewing. Now, raise your (other) hand if you had Drake making an appearance. I’ll wait.

via: Complex

The OVO rapper was spotted at the horse-racing event with his good friend Jack Harlow, who took some time to speak to NBC Sports prior to the race. At point during the interview, Drake walked into the frame to “eavesdrop,” before taking over the conversation.

“I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said about Harlow, a Louisville native. “And we’re drunk.”

The reporter let out a huge laugh, before Drizzy clarified that Harlow wasn’t intoxicated: “He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

Drake and Harlow were then asked if they had bet on a particular horse.

“We got a lot going on,” Drake said with a smirk, before Harlow revealed they “forced to make a move, on the one and only Happy Jack.”

“He’s really giving a good description of how I feel right now,” Harlow said. “[If there] was a Happy Aubrey, we’d run that too.”

Happy Jack finished Saturday’s race in 14th place; while Rich Strike, who went in on an 80-1 shot, took home the win.

ONE OF THE BIGGEST UPSETS IN KENTUCKY DERBY HISTORY ? 80-1 UNDERDOG RICH STRIKE WINS IT! — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2022

As the conversation went on, Drake noticed the camera crew was attempting to close the interview; however, he wasn’t quite ready for it to end.

“You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,” he said. “What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?”

“You know what I’m gonna tell ’em?” the reporter said as he looked to the camera. “I’ma tell ’em, ‘Just hold on, we’re going home.”

Check out the amusing moment above.

Harlow confirmed he was at the event to film the video for “Churchill Downs,” a Drake-assisted cut from his newly released project Come Home the Kids Miss You. The rappers were joined by comedian Druski. You can watch footage of their Kentucky Derby appearance below.

Gotta keep the kicks clean for Riders Up, @jackharlow. pic.twitter.com/Vj8rDJw0sP — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022

Jack Harlow & Drake pulled up to the Kentucky Derby and filmed a music video for "Churchill Downs" ? pic.twitter.com/SPTvL0epg6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 7, 2022

We Shutdown Kentucky Derby ? pic.twitter.com/bbVrexBsUP — DRUSKI (@Druski2Funny) May 7, 2022

Jack Harlow, Drake & Druski partying it up in Harlow's hometown ? pic.twitter.com/vEXJSwTWym — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 8, 2022

Druski has Drake doing the most random stuff ? pic.twitter.com/NYYyh8q6QK — memesrcontagious (@memesrcontagio1) May 7, 2022