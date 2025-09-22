Investigation Underway After Henry Patrick Murphy Found Dead in Puerto Vallarta

BY: Nick Fulton Published 1 hour ago

Credit: Facebook/HenryPM

On Friday, September 19, Henry Patrick Murphy was found dead in his condo in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta. Murphy’s neighbors, friends, and family begin to search for answers in the wake of his unexpected death.

Advertisement

The Investigation

Murphy, a U.S. citizen, was discovered unresponsive in his apartment at 3:35 PM on Friday after a friend stopped by his home after several attempts to reach him. Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced Murphy dead.

His body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy, though officials have not yet released an official cause of death. The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, investigative police and forensic personnel have launched an investigation into the death. Officials have not ruled out the chance of a homicide. The uncertainty has left Murphy’s community broken while grieving the loss of a friend.

Advertisement

Credit: Unsplash/jeisen

Murphy was last seen alive on Thursday night, September 18, in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone. Security footage and witness accounts show that he entered a bar at about 10:50 p.m. Roughly an hour later, three men arrived. According to reports, one of them approached Murphy, and by 12:12 a.m., Murphy left the bar with him. The other two men exited the establishment minutes later.

In the days following Murphy’s death, images of three men began circulating on social media. The posts attracted claims that the men were connected to a pattern of crimes involving robbery or drugging of victims. While these claims have fueled speculation, local authorities have not confirmed any connection between those individuals and Murphy’s death. For now, the case remains under investigation.

Safety Concerns in the Region

The tragedy also highlights ongoing concerns in Puerto Vallarta about safety, particularly in nightlife districts popular with both tourists and expatriates. The United States Consulate General of Guadalajara, Mexico has previously issued warnings for people who visit Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit in reference to kidnappings for ransom via dating apps. For many, Murphy’s death has become a painful reminder of vulnerabilities that exist even in close-knit communities.

Advertisement

Credit: Facebook/HenryPM

As investigators work to determine what happened, friends and neighbors are left to grieve the loss of a familiar and friendly presence in the community. For now, Henry Patrick Murphy is remembered as more than the circumstances of his death. His passing has left a mark on Puerto Vallarta, and those who knew him continue to wait for clarity as they come to terms with their loss.

The LOVEBSCOTT team would like to give their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Henry Patrick Murphy.