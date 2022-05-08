Yung Joc Released From Jail After He Got Arrested For Child Abandonment [Photo]

On Thursday (May 5), rapper Yung Joc, whose real name is Jasiel Amon Robinson, was apprehended and booked in the Gwinett County Jail. The Atlanta native was charged with child abandonment.

via: AceShowbiz

Joc, born Jasiel Amon Robinson, was booked into Gwinnett CountyJail at around 2:58 AM on Thursday. However, he was released around 5:03 A.M. after posting a $1300 bond plus fees.

It remains to be seen when Joc is due to be in court, much less with whom he will be back in court with. As of September 2021, the rapper is known to be a father of eight children, with four different women.

Joc’s first-born child is Amoni Robinson and his mother is Fatimah. Joc and Fatimah, who’ve previously been together for 14 years, birthed Amoni in the early 2000s and as of 2021, he was about 20 years old.

Joc’s second child is Ja’Kori Robinson, his daughter that he shares with his first wife (of 13 years) and high school sweetheart Alexandria Robinson. Joc and Alex also share a son, Amir Robinson, and another son, Chase Robinson — the last-born son and child between Joc and Alex.

We will share more details regarding Joc’s arrest as soon as they are revealed. Until then, check out the rapper’s mugshot along with his record.