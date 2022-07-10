‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Scores $143M Opening Weekend at Box Office

The God of Thunder still has some pop.

The latest Marvel film grossed $143 million in North America and another $159 million internationally, for a total of $302 million in its first weekend at the global box office. Love and Thunder surpassed the first weekend numbers of its predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which opened to $123 million in North America.

Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise, following 2011’s Thor, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The previous three films performed well at the worldwide box office, grossing $449.3 million, $644.8 million, and $854 million, respectively.

“It’s noteworthy that this weekend will reflect a level of normalcy at the box office that has been building since the beginning of the summer movie season with a diverse selection of hits from the superhero, action, comedy, family, indie, and horror genres that are now joined by ‘Thor: Love And Thunder,’” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNBC.

Christian Bale, who plays Gorr the God Butcher in Love and Thunder, recently spoke with Complex about how his kids have responded to their dad joining the MCU.

“Well, I imagine that nothing is ever as interesting when it’s your own dad right in the middle of it,” he joked. “But, this was actually the first film that I felt like I probably couldn’t manage it despite the fact that I really liked Thor: Ragnorak and Jojo Rabbit and like Taika. Chris kills it as this. Natalie is an incredible talent—I’ve worked with her before—and Tessa is absolutely phenomenal as well. But I felt like, schedule-wise, it just wasn’t gonna work. And my kids did correct me on that and said, “No.” That’s the first time they’ve ever done that. They said, “No, no, no, Dad, you’re gonna find a way, and you’re gonna do this one.”