‘Love Him and Let Him Love You:’ 15 of the Best Quotes From Gay Icons

Our gay icons are more than celebrities — they are symbols of courage, authenticity, and resilience. Their words carry weight, inspiring us to live our truths and fight for our rights.

Today, we spotlight the best quotes from gay icons, highlighting the wisdom and strength they have shared with the world. Whether they’re speaking about love, acceptance, or self-discovery, these quotes deeply remind us of the power of being unapologetically ourselves.

Why These Quotes Are so Popular and Influential

The best quotes from gay icons capture universal truths while reflecting the unique experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community. For example, James Baldwin, a Black gay writer, once said, “Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” This quote strikes a chord because it addresses the vulnerability and strength of love and acceptance. It reminds us that to be truly loved, we must show our authentic selves, a powerful message for anyone who ever felt the need to hide their true identity.

15 Best Quotes From Gay Icons

Here are 15 of the best quotes from gay icons we love.

1. “Love him and let him love you. Do you think anything else under heaven really matters?” — James Baldwin

2. “We need in every community a group of angelic troublemakers.” —Bayard Rustin

3. “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?” — RuPaul

4. “If someone breaks your heart, just punch them in the face. Seriously. Punch them in the face and go get ice cream.” — Frank Ocean

5. “As gay people, we get to choose our family and the people we’re around. I am your family. We are a family here.” — Pedro Zamora

6. “Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” — Langston Hughes:

7. “Dance is for everybody. I believe that dance came from the people and that it should always be delivered back to the people.” — Alvin Ailey

8. “There is a level of pride there that no one can take away from me.” — Jussie Smollett

9. “We all have our own unique journeys, embrace yours and own it.” — Bob the Drag Queen

10. “We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, live our lives in a state of inclusion, and wonder at the diversity of humanity.” — George Takei

11. “Miss Vanjie…. Miss… Vaaaaanjie… Miss Vaaaaaaaaaaaaanjiiiiiiie” — Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

12. “There’s nothing wrong with you. There’s a lot wrong with the world you live in.” — Chris Colfer

13. “Accept no one’s definition of your life; define yourself.” — Harvey Fierstein:

14. “Being gay is not a choice, but loving and respecting people is.” — Elton John

15. “The only thing I’m in the closet about is that I’m still afraid of the dark.” — Don Lemon

These quotes from our beloved gay icons offer insight, comfort, and motivation. They capture the essence of the LGBTQIA+ experience while transcending it, speaking to universal themes of love, identity, and courage.

Incorporating these words into our lives can inspire us to be more authentic, loving, and resilient, just as these icons have shown us through their lives and legacies. Furthermore, they are a testament to the enduring power of words and the impact of those who speak them.

What is your favorite quote from these gay icons? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!