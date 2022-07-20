Thailand, Anyone? Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3'

The Real Housewives are in Thailand for the next ultimate girls trip.

via People:

On Wednesday, Bravo and Peacock shared the first cast photo for season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in a joint post on Instagram.

The snapshot was posted two days after the new season began filming and features Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, and Real Housewives of New York City’s Leah McSweeney.

In the photo, the women stand in front of two elephants, the animal for which Thailand is most well-known. The Real Housewives cast members appear to be enjoying their exotic trip as they smile beside the large animals and soak up the sun in swimsuits, workout gear and sandals.

“FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION.” the post readbeside the group shot.

“We’re already obsessed with this group ?” Peacock’s Instagram account commented on the post, which amassed nearly 24,000 likes after four hours.

Other Real Housewives alums such as RHOM’s Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth also commented on the post, showing their love and support for the new Ultimate Girls Trip cast.

As fans know, Williams, 41, was recently tapped to join the RHUGT cast after RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer exited production for “personal reasons”, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.

Representatives for Peacock confirmed the cast or the third season of the franchise on Thursday, following PEOPLE’s report.

It’s not yet known what the Thailand trip will entail — other than plenty of Bravolebrities building (and breaking) bonds, of course. A premiere date for the new season has not been set.

The first season of Ultimate Girls Trip premiered in November 2021 and featured Real Housewives of New Jersey sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards; RHOA’s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey; and RHONY O.G.’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer — all enjoying a getaway in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A second installment, filmed at Dorinda Medley’s iconic Great Barrington abode Blue Stone Manor, debuted on June 23. The SiriusXM host was joined by fellow RHONY alum Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong (RHOBH), Brandi Glanville (RHOBH), Eva Marcille (RHOA), Phaedra Parks (RHOA) and Real Housewives of Orange County duo Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are now streaming on Peacock.

We bet the season 2 girls are pissed the first group got to go to Turks and Caicos and the third group is in Thailand, but then again — they were probably just happy to be back on TV. Remember, the season 2 girls aren’t even housewives anymore!

