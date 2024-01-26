Teyana Taylor Wants You to Know She Turned Her Utilities Back on After Iman Shumpert Turned Them Off, Calls Out Clickbait Headlines [Court Documents] | lovebscott.com

Teyana Taylor wants you to know that she’s trying to handle her divorce from Iman Shumpert as smoothly (and as privately) as possible.

Earlier this evening, it was reported that Iman left Teyana and her kids in the dark after he allegedly cut off the utilities in the Georgia home they once shared.

After the story began to circulate, Teyana took to Instagram to blast the report — shaming blogs for digging into her divorce documents and cherrypicking salacious items to report.

“Y’all really be taking it too far with these d*mn misleading headlines and I’m tired of it! Every time I turn around it’s either half leaked and made up stories, or words being twisted up for clickbait!!!! I kindly asked you mothaf%ckas to mind ya damn business, and for y’all to respect me and my family’s privacy,” she wrote.

Teyana continued:

“HOWEVER, y’all still putting out fockery. If you’re going to keep leaking my documents, SHOW IT ALL & COME CORRECT!!! Stop taking bits and pieces and putting 10’s on 2’s!

I’ve been very GRACEFUL, CORDIAL AND PROTECTIVE OF ALL PARTIES INVOLVED IN THIS WHOLE PROCESS.

Sadly, that energy has not been reciprocated AT ALL!!

But I still walk in GRACE! HOWEVER, I GOT TIME TAH-DAY. Once again from day one..TEYANA HAS NEVER SAID ANYTHINGGGGGGGGGGG TO ANYONE!!! I haven’t spoken to any blogs or anyone else for that matter!!! My court documents aren’t clickbait to be used for your salacious headlines!!! Y’all are taking info from my original court complaint (which, newsflash…has to be submitted giving your reasons as to why you’re filing for divorce) as well as other court documents and creating these stories. If you Mothaf%ckas gone be in my business botch be in the whole thing, get actuate information and actually comprehend! I can’t stand y’all ass3s!!!!

And let’s settle this once and for all!

I FILED FOR DIVORCE UNDER INITIALS FOR PRIVACY.

WHICH KEPT THIS MATTER PRIVATE FOR ALMOST A WHOLE YEAR UNTIL SOMEONE DECIDED TO FILE A MOTION USING OUR FULL NAMES WHICH THEN MADE OUR DIVORCE PROCEEDINGS PUBLIC FOR THE WORLD TO SEE!

Also, let me add…ALL OF THE UTILITIES IN MY HOME WAS ON SAME DAY AFTER THAT SHIT WAS PULLED!!

Me and my kids are NEVER GOING TO BE SITTING DUCKS!””

Divorce is super personal and super messy. If you’d like, you can dig into the latest court filing that’s making headlines below:

Teyana Court Documents by r8gccg6hwx on Scribd