Nicki Minaj Makes a Jingle About Megan Thee Stallion's Dead Mother Amid Ongoing Feud [Video] | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj Makes a Jingle About Megan Thee Stallion’s Dead Mother Amid Ongoing Feud [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion released her new song “Hiss” on Friday — and in it she clapped back at Nicki Minaj and a few others for their disses over the past few years.

After the song dropped, Nicki hopped on the internet and responded by sharing a snippet of an unreleased song that pokes fun at Megan for getting shot by Tory Lanez.

It didn’t stop there. On Friday night, Nicki got on the mic over at Stationhead and brought up Megan’s deceased mother.

“You let everyone be thrown under the bus,” she can be heard saying about Megan in a video posted to X. “You let DaBaby be thrown under the bus, Tory, your best friend, your mom… You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That’s disgusting.”

Shortly after, Nicki continued her tirade on both X and Instagram Live — at one point even singing a little song about Megan’s dead mother.

This is getting really dark. What happened to putting it in the music?

