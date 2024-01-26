Nicki Minaj Makes a Jingle About Megan Thee Stallion's Dead Mother Amid Ongoing Feud [Video] | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion released her new song “Hiss” on Friday — and in it she clapped back at Nicki Minaj and a few others for their disses over the past few years.

After the song dropped, Nicki hopped on the internet and responded by sharing a snippet of an unreleased song that pokes fun at Megan for getting shot by Tory Lanez.

It didn’t stop there. On Friday night, Nicki got on the mic over at Stationhead and brought up Megan’s deceased mother.

“You let everyone be thrown under the bus,” she can be heard saying about Megan in a video posted to X. “You let DaBaby be thrown under the bus, Tory, your best friend, your mom… You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That’s disgusting.”

Shortly after, Nicki continued her tirade on both X and Instagram Live — at one point even singing a little song about Megan’s dead mother.

Take a look:

Y’all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle. Lied on & FUCKED your best friend man?!!!!! Told me to drink & go to the clinic if I was pregnant. All

b/c I wouldn’t let your funky butt pour liquor down my throat? B!ch think she a bully… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Nicki Minaj to Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live: “Bullet fragment foot b*tch… you bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” pic.twitter.com/ydSqYMXfD4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2024

This is getting really dark. What happened to putting it in the music?