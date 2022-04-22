Teyana Taylor Plans To Sue TikToker Who Suggests She Uses Drugs Due To Iman Shumpert's Infidelity

Teyana Taylor is responding angrily to claims that she’s so frustrated with her husband Iman Shumpert’s alleged infidelity that she has started taking drugs.

via: AceShowbiz

“I absolutely intend to pursue legal action-not because I’m looking to win a ton of money-but, merely because people have to start understanding that this is not ok!” the 31-year-old said when sitting down with Ebony Magazine. “Their malicious actions and recklessness need to heed some sort of repercussions. Intending to attempt to ruin someone’s life for a story is just simply not ok. I’m not your clickbait. PERIOD!”

Teyana admitted that false reports about her using drugs “hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible.” She went on to insist, “I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke and only drink occasionally.”

“My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality TV show, We Got Love. So for someone to take that and make it a joke is extremely hurtful,” the singer/songwriter continued. “It makes me emotional thinking about it.”

Iman, who was also featured in the interview, also shut down the rumors. “If she did coke, why would I be cool with that? Why would I not care about my kids enough to say, ‘Yo, you can’t be around my kids’? It’s disrespectful in so many ways that people don’t think through,” the athlete pointed out.

“Just the way it was broken down, I’m like, ‘Bro, I cannot believe this is real.’ We’re waking up to this. We’re really having a conversation about a TikTok?” the “Dancing with the Stars” champion added. “I don’t know where people get off. I live a real life and that’s really my wife, these really are our kids, we really love each other, and we’re really going to go hard.”

Teyana already brushed off the rumors in late February. She fumed in an Instagram post, “The person who sent in this CAP a** TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP a** story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP a** story are the biggest fools smh. Y’all allow a YT girl to pull some s**t like this during Black History Month???”