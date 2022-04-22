Megan Thee Stallion Aborts All “F**k Ni**as” With “Plan B” [Video]

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new song at Coachella during her weekend one set, spurring fans to clamor for the track’s official release. Now, she’s officially released the new single, titled “Plan B,” as in, “Poppin’ Plan Bs ‘cause I ain’t planned to be stuck wit’ ya.”

via: Vibe

The song samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix,” and takes the Houston artist away from her current pop-leaning sound heard alongside Dua Lipa on “Sweetest Pie.” The result is a heavy-hitting, aggressive rap track.

After setting social media ablaze, the Hot Girl coach revealed a steamy cover photo to her faithful fanbase, gearing them up for a scorching release. In the image, she poses in a bubble bath while staring coldly at the camera and holding a lit cigarette, a long-standing sign of a woman fed up.

While many rap songs released in 2022 are dissected down to their best Instagram captions, Megan Thee Stallion relayed a handful of stinging bars on “Plan B” that might get users banned from the app. However, the best part comes in her delivery.

Adding an additional verse to the one previewed at the music festival, the Grammy Award-winning rapper makes sure to give her hotties something to rap along to.

With confident declarations such as “My pu**y is the most expensive meal you’ll ever eat,” Megan Thee Stallion blends her sexual prowess with her confident demeanor for a boastful, braggadocious track with hard-hitting reminders to “F**k ni**as, get money.”

While the song is very much taking aim at men who have not lived up to standards set by the “Body” rapper, “Plan B” also serves as an empowering track for women and any person who finds themself in a similar situation. Reminiscent of Megan Thee Stallion’s vigorous freestyles that helped grow her audience, “Plan B” is a reminder of the 27-year-old’s range in style and delivery, a powerful talent we hope she remembers she has on her next full-length LP.

Listen to “Plan B” by Megan Thee Stallion below.