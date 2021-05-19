Tekashi 6ix9ine Responds to Jake Paul’s Fight Challenge: “I Think He’s on Steroids” [Photo]

Tekashi69 6ix9ine responded to Jake Paul’s challenge for a fight. The controversial rapper appeared to not taking the challenge seriously as he taunted the YouTube personality about Paul’s deceased security guard Shamir Bolivar or Shadow.

via: NME

“I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat, and I want to do it for all the people he’s disrespected,” wrote Jake Paul.

“But honestly would be too easy and a 30-second fight + he wouldn’t show up in the ring on the day of the fight, but yes I would love to knock him out.”

It didn’t take long for Tekashi to respond, as he commented on a screenshot of Paul’s post that was shared by the DJ Akademiks.

“I think he’s on steroids like his security guard who passed away @jakepaul,” wrote Tekashi.

The low-blow from the rapper is a reference to Paul’s former bodyguard Shamir Bolivar, who died last month.

In other news, it was reported last month that Tekashi 6ix9ine was being sued for copyright infringement after a production group claimed he stole the beat for his hit single ‘Gooba’.

Jake Paul recently laughed off The Game’s challenge to fight.