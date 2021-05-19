New York Man Charged in Capitol Riot After Bragging About Involvement at Dentist Office

A New York man is facing charges for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after he was overheard describing his involvement while at a dentist’s office.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (May 18), the Department of Justice announced that Daniel Warmus was arrested and hit with several charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government.

An unidentified person notified the FBI about Warmus’ involvement after overhearing him speak about the deadly riots at the dentist’s office. The rioter allegedly played a video that he took from inside the U.S. Capitol and admitted to smoking marijuana while he was there.

After conducting an investigation, the FBI was able to identify Warmus from security footage inside the government building. Authorities say the man entered the Capitol through the Seate Wing Doors at about 2:17 p.m.

He wore a sweatshirt that read, “CNN is fake news,” and a hat that read, “Trump 2020.” Warmus also carried around a large black flag that stated, “Fuck Antifa,” in white letters.

After acquiring a search warrant, authorities were able to retrieve his cellphone records, which matched his mobile number “as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior” of the Capitol.

On Tuesday afternoon, Warmus made his first appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. He is scheduled to appear in the D.C. district court next week. Daniel DuBois, Warmus’ lawyer, said they are “looking forward to all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the events of January 6th coming to light.”

Last week, the Department of Justice said more than 400 people were arrested and charged in the deadly attack. Federal authorities are expected to charge at least 100 more individuals.

