Tekashi 6ix9ine Is BANNED From Meek Mill's Birthday Party At Miami Hotspot [Video]

Meek Mill doesn’t want a repeat of what happened the last time he partied in Miami.

via: The Blast

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been banned from Meek Mill’s birthday celebration this weekend in Miami, and if he shows up, he will be removed from the premises!

Tekashi 69 confronted Meek the last time the two rappers were in the same city at the same time — where they almost came to blows in a nightclub parking lot. Meek is celebrating his 34th birthday day at Miami hotspot ‘LIV’ nightclub, and organizers aren’t taking any chances.

The word is…Tekashi is also in South Florida, and no one wants any problems.

Meek is just hours away from hosting his first birthday party and organizers at ‘LIV’ are very aware of Tekashi’s tendency to instigate problems.

According to one report, nightclub employees have been instructed to toss Tekashi’s entourage before they ever step foot into the establishment. In other words, they are not even going to allow him to get close to Meek Mill.

As we reported, Meek and Tekashi almost came to blows after the rainbow rapper showed up unannounced at an Atlanta restaurant and confronted Mill on his way out of the parking lot.

The brutal interaction was all caught on tape.

As you know, the two musicians have been beefing for quite some time — even while Tekashi was locked in federal prison.

Last year, Meek took to Twitter to blast the rainbow rapper, saying, “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed Nipsey he wasn’t supposed to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and childlike a coward as targets!”

After the explosive confrontation, Meek responded, “The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!”

Meek Mill & 6ix9ine ran into each other and got into it ? pic.twitter.com/dKqxk8SUBk — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 14, 2021

