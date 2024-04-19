Taylor Swift Seemingly Disses Kim Kardashian in Scathing ‘TTPD’ Song About High School Bully | lovebscott.com

Taylor Swift appears to be taking a major swipe at her nemesis, Kim Kardashian, in one of her songs from her new album.

via: Page Six

Nearly a decade after they began feuding, the Grammy winner seemingly blasts Kim Kardashian in a scathing diss track on her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.”

In “thanK you aIMee,” Swift sings about a “bronze, spray-tanned” bully her mom “wish[es] were dead.”

Fans were quick to point out that the capitalization in the track’s title spells the reality star’s first name.

“taylor dropping a kim k diss track was not on my 2024 bingo card but i’ve never been happier,” one Swiftie wrote via X.

taylor dropping a kim k diss track was not on my 2024 bingo card but i’ve never been happier pic.twitter.com/9oJBEhBXVL — preston (@stay_prest) April 19, 2024

Another noted, “taylor said i do not forgive you kim kardashian.”

taylor said i do not forgive you kim kardashian for being a bitch bully ass bitch pic.twitter.com/ZK8j5EGqZG — elena gail chavira ? (@elenagchavira) April 19, 2024

In the song, Swift mentions her adversary “stomping across” her “grave” and claims their “fight” wasn’t a “fair” one.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’,” she croons. “And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel.

“Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Page Six has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment.

The Skims creator’s feud with Swift began in 2016 when West rapped about how he and Swift “might still have sex” because he “made that bitch famous.”

When the “Cruel Summer” singer took issue with the lyrics, Kardashian released a phone call of Swift allegedly giving approval — which Swift later claimed was “illegally recorded.”

Swift addressed the scandal with multiple diss tracks on her “Reputation” album in 2017, from “Call It What You Want” to “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum commented on their rivalry in an episode later that same year, telling Kris Jenner she “wanted to defend” West.

Swift reignited their feud in her Time magazine cover story last year.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” she recalled in her profile as 2023’s Person of the Year. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year.

“I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”