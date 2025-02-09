Taylor Swift Reacts to Getting Booed at Super Bowl 2025 [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Taylor Swift knows that the haters are gonna hate.

The attendees filling up the stadium during the Super Bowl this Sunday did not react kindly to seeing Swift on the jumbotron.

Sports fans booed the multi-Grammy-winning artist when she appeared on the big screen during the big game. While seated next to rapper Ice Spice and friend Ashley Avignone, Swift visibly didn’t realize what was happening until she heard the crowd’s reaction. She can be seen in video captured of the moment making a face and appearing to mouth the words, “Wait, what is going on?”

The official NFL social media accounts shared video of Swift’s jumbotron appearance, but they removed the audio. Other non-official video posted online from bystanders revealed the full moment. Fortunately, for her, she seemed to laugh off the situation.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl ? pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

From the first time the Kansas City Chiefs, which includes Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce as tight end, ran out onto the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, it was clear the particular ticket holders on site largely weren’t rooting for them. It appears Swift experienced the brunt of that by association.

Swift supporter and tennis star Serena Williams, who later appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, voiced her support for the Midnights superstar. “I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” Williams posted on X.

I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 9, 2025

Swift always gets attention when she appears at sporting events to support Kelce, though even those have turned into polarizing events. Some criticized the overnight cultural obsession with her football cameos, while her fans appear to have gotten in on the football fun because of it.

via: EW

