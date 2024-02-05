Taylor Swift Called Out for ‘Ignoring’ Celine Dion While Accepting Grammy

Taylor Swift caught a little backlash after her Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards.

via: Today Show

The 2024 Grammy Awards ended on a high when Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to present the album of the year category.

After receiving a standing ovation, she announced Taylor Swift as the winner of the category. Swift excitingly made her way to the stage as she became the first person to win album of the year four times.

(WATCH) Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4BEtTMs3ss — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 5, 2024

However, people online were quick to criticize Swift for seemingly “ignoring” Dion when she was on stage.

“Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul,” one person on X wrote alongside video of Swift taking the Grammy from Dion as she steps aside.

Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary ? was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul ? pic.twitter.com/J7LggDVQD8 — eazy e (@estefs) February 5, 2024

“Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Celine Dion at the Grammys,” another person tweeted.

Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Céline Dion at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/QeYxT81K4d — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) February 5, 2024

One person also compared Swift taking the Grammy from Dion to character Buffy Gilmore ripping the crown off a past teen beauty pageant queen winner in “Scary Movie.”

“taylor swift not acknowledging celine dion, a legend, at the #grammys, but dragging lana to that stage? smh,” another person captioned a “The Office” clip of Kelly Kapoor saying, “How dare you?”

Another person also called Swift ignoring Dion “a crime.”

“Okay but Taylor Swift waiting and ignoring Celine Dion is a crime? NOT HUGGING HER AND JUST TAKING THE TROPHY? WHAT?!” the person tweeted.

Okay but Taylor Swift waiting and ignoring Celine Dion is a crime? NOT HUGGING HER AND JUST TAKING THE TROPHY? WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/QCviaxEPt6 — Jacklyn Krol (@JacklynKrol) February 5, 2024

Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION. — Mike Gauyo ?? (@blackboywrites) February 5, 2024

Dion has been out of the public eye in the last year amid her stiff person syndrome diagnosis. Just last month, the Grammy winner revealed that her health journey will be chronicled in her upcoming documentary “I Am: Celine Dion.”