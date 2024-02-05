Slim Jxmmi Accuses Baby Mother Of Domestic Violence, Leads To Arrest

Things allegedly got heated between Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and the mother of his child.

via: HotNewHipHop

Slim Jxmmi recently ran into some relationship trouble this past January that hopefully has gotten better since, although that’s unconfirmed. Moreover, TMZ reports that law enforcement responded to a call at his Doral, Florida home on January 22 for a domestic disturbance, according to a police report of the incident. There, the Rae Sremmurd rapper told officials that the mother of his child, Kiara Danielson punched him in the face during a fiery disagreement. Apparently, it started as a spat over social media activity that had him beckoning her to leave the house. When Danielson refused, the Mississippi MC tossed her belongings out of the home, and that’s when she allegedly attacked him three times.

However, her side of the story, according to the police report, is that she tried to film Slim Jxmmi during this fight. When he reached for it, Kiara Danielson allegedly grazed his eye, and she accused him of grabbing her during the tussle. While the “Kilo” artist had a scratch on his face, his baby mama had no visible injuries. As such, police concluded that she instigated the altercation, and arrested her for domestic violence.

Apparently, this all went down just a day after they had another big fight at Kiara Danielson’s Miami apartment. For this, TMZ obtained footage of Slim Jxmmi packing his bags at her place and taking all his stuff, so something likely remained tense leading into the following day. Not only that, but this follows an incident from almost two years ago in which Danielson accused him of domestic violence, as well. Things seemingly patched up between them at least a little bit in the aftermath, and it’s sad to see patterns revert like this.

Meanwhile, there’s also the Sremm 4 Life’s star’s ex Kee to consider, who also accused him of abuse.